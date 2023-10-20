Cricket in the frugal ’40s

In our school days from the late 1940s to the mid-1950s, we played cricket with battered old bats, tattered gloves, and cricket balls that had seen better days, painstakingly sewn back together by a cobbler. Each team had only two leg pads for protection, leading to batsmen wearing just one. When a player was declared out, the next batsman would inherit the pad, tying it on to face the ball. Occasionally, disputes would arise when the new player walking in and his team-mate, who was walking out would engage in a verbal exchange. The dismissed batsman would sometimes jest, “Were you praying for me to get out so you could get a chance to bat? That is why I got out.”