Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Decoding Trump’s tariff tantrums

Decoding Trump’s tariff tantrums

Biden drove Russia into China’s arms over Ukraine; Trump seems intent on driving India into China’s arms; and Ukraine isn’t even Asia’s problem, but a likely Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be.
Rajeev Srinivasan
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 19:27 IST
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 19:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Donald TrumpOpinionPrismTariff

Follow us on :

Follow Us