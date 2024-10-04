Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Delhi must be patient with islands' leaders

Delhi must be patient with islands' leaders

India will gain by continuing with the policy of 'strategic patience' with Sri Lanka, Maldives.

Follow Us :

Parul Chandra
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 22:47 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
MaldivesIndiaSri LankaOpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us