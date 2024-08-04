Deriving an Indian design language

The recent controversy at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, where the design of uniforms worn by the Indian contingent sparked significant debate, has underscored the pressing need for a unique Indian design language. Critics argued that the attire did not adequately represent India’s rich cultural heritage, leading to a discussion on the need for a unique Indian design language. It is essential to celebrate India’s distinctive design sensibility and articulate a design language that is both vibrant and sustainable.
Indian design celebrates vibrancy, colours, and patterns. From the vibrant hues of Rajasthan’s traditional textiles to the intricate motifs in Kerala’s mural paintings, colour is a central element in Indian aesthetics. This celebration of colour, visually appealing and deeply rooted in India’s cultural and spiritual ethos, is a defining feature of Indian design. Colours are symbolic, often representing various emotions, deities and festivals, making them an integral part of the Indian way of life.
A quintessential example of this is the colourful trucks seen on Indian highways. These trucks, often adorned with elaborate paintings, intricate patterns, and bright colours, are a moving canvas of Indian art. They feature motifs ranging from religious symbols to film-stars, showcasing a blend of traditional and contemporary influences. This vibrant blend is a testament to India’s love for colour and its unique ability to infuse everyday objects with artistic expression, connecting the past with the present.
Sustainability is a cornerstone of Indian design, reflecting a long-standing tradition of resourcefulness and respect for nature. This aspect of Indian design is not a recent trend but a deeply ingrained practice. Historically, Indian artisans have mastered the art of creating beautiful, functional items from locally sourced, natural materials. From bamboo and jute to the innovative recycling of old fabrics in quilting practices like Kantha, Indian design demonstrates an inherent sustainability.
The Chakda, a locally modified motorcycle rickshaw from Gujarat, exemplifies this sustainable ingenuity. Crafted initially from salvaged parts of motorcycles and other vehicles, the Chakda is an affordable, eco-friendly transportation solution. This pragmatic use of available resources highlights the Indian ethos of maximising minimal resources while addressing practical needs.
Another defining characteristic of Indian design is its focus on cost-efficiency without compromising creativity. Indian designers have a remarkable ability to create stunning, high-quality products within limited budgets.
This approach is evident in the design of contemporary Indian airports, such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai T2) and the Kempegowda International Airport (Bengaluru T2). These airports blend traditional Indian architectural elements with modern functionality. The Mumbai T2, for instance, features a massive, intricately designed roof inspired by the peacock feather, a symbol of Indian royalty and elegance. Similarly, the Bengaluru T2 incorporates lush gardens and natural elements, reflecting the Indian value of living in harmony with nature, all while maintaining cost-effective operations.
Energy and dynamism are at the heart of Indian design. The country’s design philosophy is not static; it is constantly evolving, reflecting the dynamism of Indian society. This fluidity allows Indian design to continually adapt and innovate, drawing inspiration from its rich past while embracing the future.
This dynamic nature is visible in contemporary Indian design, seamlessly blending traditional elements with modern functionality. For instance, integrating traditional crafts like block-printing and embroidery in modern apparel showcases how Indian design can be timeless and trendy.
Deriving an Indian design language involves more than just integrating these elements; it requires a thoughtful and deliberate effort to create a cohesive and recognisable aesthetic. This language should celebrate India’s unique cultural identity and address contemporary global challenges.
A survey I conducted on LinkedIn in 2018 garnered 127 responses, providing insights into what my network of mostly technology professionals defines as Indian design:
1.→Utilitarian Focus: This focus prioritises functionality over luxury, as exemplified by the Maruti Suzuki Alto, which remains India’s best-selling car due to its affordability and practical value.
2.→Maximised Experiences with Minimal Resources: Traditional sports like yoga and kabaddi provide engaging experiences with minimal resources.
3.→Integration with Nature: Traditional Indian designs place less demand on natural resources, effectively harnessing available means, such as water-harvesting, traditional town-planning, and sustainable architecture.
4.→Modern Touch with Historical Flavour: Blending modernity with historical richness, offering luxury at competitive prices.
5.→Reliability and Adaptability: Successful Indian designs are reliable and differentiated, quickly adapting to competitive market conditions. As an example, Amul provides a brand of trust over a wide range and volume of desirable dairy products.
In essence, deriving an Indian design language is about celebrating the country’s rich heritage while addressing contemporary needs for sustainability and affordability. It involves a harmonious blend of colour, energy, and creativity, reflecting India’s vibrant cultural identity.