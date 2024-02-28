Devdutt Pattanaik | Gold effigy of Sita and a half-golden mongoose

In the Ramayana, when Ram declared his intention to perform the Ashwamedha yagna, he was asked to remarry as the ritual demanded the presence of a wife. Ram, who had abandoned his wife Sita, following public gossip about her character and relationship with Ravana, refused to remarry. Instead, he placed a golden effigy of Sita next to him and proceeded with the ritual. The choice of gold was significant — it indicated purity, a metal that cannot be tarnished. Ram, thus, declared his wife was pure as gold, and abandoned due to a ‘soiled’ reputation, not a ‘soiled’ body or character.

While Ram rules a prosperous kingdom, his children — the twins Luv and Kush — are raised in the forest; they become entertainers, and public singers, praising the deeds of Ram: who defeated Ravana, and rescued Sita. The twins do not know the story of the abandonment. Like many a later poet, this decision of Ram has confounded many. Surely justice is more important than reputation. Or is it? Politicians, even today, know that votes come from image-building, from optics, not performance. That is key.

In the Mahabharata, the Pandava brothers, after defeating their Kaurava cousins, also perform a great Ashwamedha yagna to affirm their triumph and their sovereignty. Here there is a queen, the common wife of the five brothers, who survives many assaults on her body — from the public humiliation by the Kauravas, from the attempted abduction by her brother-in-law, Jayadratha, and by the sexual harassment by Kichaka, when she served in his sister’s palace. Draupadi is not abandoned. No gossip about her. Instead, hundreds of Brahmins are fed. They praise the king. The reputation of the Pandavas, who slaughtered their unrighteous cousins, is not damaged. Until a mongoose comes on the scene.

This mongoose is half gold. He rubs the rest of his body on the leftovers of the great royal ritual, hoping to turn the rest of his body gold. But it does not work. An act of charity was responsible for the half-gold body of the mongoose. A beggar had offered his last meal to a hungry stranger, something that only a human can do, one who cares about the other. The king with all his wealth had done charity. But proportionally speaking nothing in the scale of the beggar’s. There was scope for more generosity.

How do you demonstrate ‘opportunity loss’ in a story? You use magical creatures like a half-golden animal or the golden image of an abandoned queen. Both are part of the great epics of India that were transmitted to teach Vedic notion of kingship of kings across the land.

While in the 21st century, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata are read as triumphalist documents by activists and politicians, there is nothing about them that suggests so. Both are biographies of kings. The Ramayana begins with Ram’s birth and ends with Ram’s death, for he is God in mortal form. The Mahabharata begins with the birth of Pandava brothers and ends with their death. If one includes the Harivamsa, this epic also speaks of the birth and death of Krishna, another mortal form of Vishnu on Earth.