Dharma’s social messaging

The plot sensitises us to the implications of the unforgiving ‘cancel culture’ which is plaguing every sphere of our society today. Whoever has a different opinion, ideology and culture is declared ‘morally regressive’ without being granted an opportunity to retrospect, respond or reform. Voicing a common heartfelt sentiment of how social conditioning causes individual blunders, the male protagonist echoes the message shared in a new book titled Of Men and Boys-Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do about It. This is a much-welcome contrast to the usual female-bashing monologues of male actors that cine-viewers are accustomed to. It is heartening to watch male characters accept their vulnerabilities and emotional sides which are largely overlooked and suppressed during their upbringing and youth.