Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Donald Trump’s trade war just lost India

Donald Trump’s trade war just lost India

Donald Trump’s ongoing humiliation of India has made it politically untenable for any Indian leader to actively rebuild ties with the US
Viju Cherian
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 07:10 IST
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 07:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Donald TrumpTradeOpinionUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us