Don’t ignore the Hippocratic Oath

When qualified doctors refuse to serve in such critical areas, which should have rightly motivated them, Ayushman Bharat has become a farce and medical colleges a money-spinner business. At the end of the day, it is the responsibility of medical colleges to adopt proper measures to ensure that their students don’t break the holy oath by abandoning their duties and obligations to society. If the present trend of people running away from their responsibilities once they get that medical degree continues, India’s rural poor will continue to suffer in medical centres plagued by poor infrastructure and a staff crunch. As it is, these centres are plagued by a sad lack of basic health care facilities like lifesaving drugs and proper equipment to treat emergencies or serious ailments. If they don’t even have properly trained, competent medical staff, with doctors shirking their responsibilities after getting their degrees, it's truly a travesty of trust, apart from being a shameful dereliction of duties. The Hippocratic Oath will then lose its meaning, and the gold medals will lose their sheen.