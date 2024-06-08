A technicality should not save offenders

Over the years, the Karnataka Forest Department has registered approximately 90,000 cases for various offences including encroachment, poaching and smuggling, but a majority of them may fall through even if they have been investigated meticulously, all because of a technicality. The state government amended the Karnataka Forest Act in 2010 to include Section 62A, which stipulates that FIRs for forest offences can be registered by a forest officer not below the rank of a Range Forest Officer (RFO). However, the Karnataka Forest Manual,1976, says that any forester and forest guard can file an FIR and also details the process to be followed. The RFO was mandated to personally enquire into at least 25% of these cases. The forest guards were empowered to file the FIR as they are the ones who usually first come across an offence. The 2010 amendment to the Forest Act naturally supersedes the manual, but superior officers failed to educate their subordinates about the new legal provision, leading to the present confusion. As a result, officers below the rank of RFO continued to file thousands of FIRs against various offenders.