A welcome judgement

The Jammu & Kashmir High Court has underlined the importance of the right to life and liberty and free speech and defined the scope and limits of application of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in granting bail to journalist Fahad Shah and quashing charges framed against him under the law.

Shah was held under provisions of the UAPA in April 2022, 11 years after publication of an article titled “The shackles of slavery will break” on his portal in 2011, which was considered by the administration as seditious and promoting militancy and terrorism.

The court said that an investigative agency must justify the arrest of an accused person under the UAPA only on the anvil of “clear and present danger of the accused to the society at large, if enlarged on bail”. The court said that there was no incitement to violence of any kind, much less acts of terrorism or of undermining the authority of the State with acts of violence in Shah’s article and so there was no case for arrest and prosecution under the UAPA.