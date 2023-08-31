A worrying rise in atrocities on Dalits

These incidents could happen in any place. The prejudices are considered to be strong in villages, but they are present in cities, too. In Gujarat, Ahmedabad tops in cases of atrocities. Among states, UP has recorded the most number of atrocities, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. Both SCs and STs are victims of harassment and atrocities. In most states, including UP, the crimes are on the rise. The figures may not represent the actual situation because a large number of these crimes are not recorded. Many from the Dalit community are afraid to make a complaint because that might invite retribution. The police and the law enforcement system are often biased and are on the side of the oppressors. That is why the conviction rate in cases of atrocities is low. The conviction rate for crimes committed against women and minor girls from the Scheduled Castes, according to NCRB data from 2017 to 2019, is just 27 per cent.