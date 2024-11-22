Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Adani in the dock, again. Denial won’t do

Adani in the dock, again. Denial won’t do

The Adani group is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP but that should not provide the group a shield against charges of misconduct.

Follow Us :

DHNS
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 00:09 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Adani GroupGautam AdaniOpinioneditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us