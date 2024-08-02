Appointments with political implications

Governors are Constitutional authorities who represent the President in the states, but they often conduct themselves in the manner of political agents of the Union government.

So, the appointments and reshuffles of governors have political significance as they indicate the ruling party’s plans for the states, and for those being appointed governors. Late on Saturday, the President appointed six new governors and reshuffled three others.

The appointments did not violate the now-established rule that governors would only be picked from elderly ruling party politicians, or bureaucrats close to the ruling party. In the past, there used to be stray cases of an independent-minded person from other walks of life being made governor. That does not happen now.