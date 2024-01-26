Bent on destroying a pre-eminent think-tank

The CPR has done important work in creating a better understanding of issues and helping to formulate public policy, including on crucial national security areas such as nuclear policy. Informed discussions and debates on issues is essential for decision-making and raising the level of public awareness in a democratic society. Organisations like the CPR are needed to create an ecosystem in which the government, experts outside the government system, and the public are partners in policy-making and opinion-building. They strengthen the linkages between the government and civil society and deepen democratic engagement. But governments have not always been kind to them and the present government has been particularly harsh with them. The FCRA licences of thousands of NGOs have been cancelled in the last many years. The government’s actions against them are intended to reduce the room for civil society and to deny space to anyone other than itself, and are a refusal to listen to other voices and views. The hounding of CPR does not show the government’s democratic credentials in good light, especially as it is seen to be going to such lengths on behalf of the mining industry in general, and a favoured business house in particular.