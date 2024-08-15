Brand Bengaluru: Get your basics right

Bengaluru was paralysed on Monday, just as it is in the wake of every heavy downpour, not because of nature’s fury alone, but also because of sheer human greed, aided and abetted by corrupt politicians. The damage has been done, the decay has set in, and it is impossible to reclaim the Bengaluru of the past. At least now, the government should demonstrate the will to take hard decisions to prevent further deterioration. While it goes without saying that all unauthorised structures should be cleared, drainages cleaned, and water bodies restored, the government should put a stop to further growth of the city and shift all future investments to the districts. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who often talks about enhancing the image of ‘Brand Bengaluru’ through grandiose plans like tunnel roads and a skydeck, should ensure that basic infrastructural needs are first met.