CoP28: Ambition without sincerity

There was no satisfactory outcome on adaptation strategies, either. The Global Goal on Adaptation has only sought to close the financing gap but there was no commitment on it. It did not say how the adaptation finance can be scaled up and how the rich countries can be held to their obligations. Financing did not get sufficient mention in the outcome document and enhancement of climate funding by the rich countries is to be taken up at the next CoP meet. Some frontier technologies have been identified to facilitate replacement of fossil fuels but poor and developing countries will have no access to them. Though it has been declared that the outcome of the meeting is the beginning of the end of the fossil era, the CoP28 text does not give confidence that it will happen in the time-frame envisaged.