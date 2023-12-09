Diversion of SC/ST funds must stop

In 2013, the legislature passed The Karnataka Scheduled Caste Sub-Allocation and Tribal Sub-Allocation (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act to make it mandatory to allot funds for the welfare of SC/ST communities in proportion to their population. The Act also made it clear that the allocated funds could not be diverted to other purposes and should only be spent on schemes that directly benefit the SC/ST population. However, Section 7(d) of the Act provided a loophole to this as it permitted what has come to be known as “deemed expenditure”, especially with respect to infrastructure projects. For instance, a portion of the funds allotted to SC/ST welfare can be diverted toward the construction of flyovers or roads on the ground that these facilities are also used by the people of these communities. Though the spirit of the Act is that the funds should be ‘non-divisible’, this provision has been misused by successive governments, including the previous BJP regime. This clause defeats the very purpose of the legislation which was designed to ensure that government mandatorily spends an earmarked amount on the welfare of SC/ST communities.