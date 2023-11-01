ED at work in poll-bound states

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which has been busy with its raids and investigations in many states in the past many months has got especially active in states where Assembly elections are due. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, states where elections are to be held this month, have seen heightened ED action. From the point of view of impact, the arrest of West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick in connection with an alleged ration scam may have scored high because he was the fourth serving minister of the Mamata Banerjee cabinet to be arrested. The actions in the other states have raised concerns that they are intended to influence elections, especially because the Opposition is expected to do well in these states. The Congress is well placed in all the states and the question that has been raised is whether the ED is supporting and strengthening the election campaign of the BJP by acting against Opposition leaders.