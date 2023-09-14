Employers must pay for it, not consumers

The Karnataka government proposes to levy a 5 per cent surcharge on registration of new vehicles to support the welfare of informal and gig workers, according to Labour Minister Santosh Lad. Gig workers are those engaged in part-time jobs, such as delivery partners and drivers of app-based services. This social security measure, which will benefit lakhs of workers is welcome. But it is not prudent to raise funds for this through an additional surcharge on vehicle registration. A question arises on the responsibility of the companies and aggregators toward the informal or gig workers they employ and profit from. At present, Karnataka levies one of the highest road taxes in the country, ranging from 13 per cent to 20 per cent. The state also imposes a 10 per cent infrastructure cess and a 1 per cent urban transport cess. This new surcharge may force buyers to purchase vehicles from neighbouring states, where the taxes are lower, thereby impacting Karnataka’s revenues. As things stand, Karnataka no longer imposes fines on vehicles registered in other states as a case in this regard is pending before the High Court. Recently, the High Court also struck down the government’s notification that excluded private sector employees from registering their vehicles under the BH series. One of the features of the BH scheme is that those with transferable jobs need not apply for registration every time they are posted in a new state. Thus, the government may have to find new ways of earning revenues, rather than imposing another cess on vehicles.