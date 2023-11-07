Ethics Committee, unethical questions

Moitra was summoned to appear before the committee to address allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai that she had asked questions in the Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for bribes and gifts. It was alleged that Hiranandani had used her login to file questions from different places, mostly Dubai. Mahua has been a strong and articulate critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani business group. She has charged the committee with unfair and discriminatory treatment compared to a BJP MP who is being probed for another charge. She also made the serious charge that she was unfairly targeted as a woman and that the panel’s chairperson V K Sonkar, a BJP MP, asked her “undignified questions” pertaining to her personal life, about late-night calls and relations with her friend. She said there was an “orchestrated vastraharan” in the presence of all committee members “designed to humiliate her” and so she walked out of the meeting. Opposition MPs who were also at the hearing walked out and they have confirmed her charges.