Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Film certification board’s overreach  

Film certification board’s overreach  

While films have influenced politics and may even be political, the CBFC should not be influenced by politics.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 00:54 IST
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 00:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
movieseditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us