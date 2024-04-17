For no fault of the students

While holding that the government order to conduct board examinations was not in consonance with the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the apex court said this was a classic instance where the State had created havoc amongst the students, parents, teachers and school managements.
The school managements had argued that the decision was arbitrary as the government had not framed the relevant rules before passing the order, a point that the court found merit in.
The government contended that the purpose behind introducing board examinations or summative assessment was to strengthen the learning outcomes. There was no uniformity in the question papers when the examinations were held at the school level earlier and there was no way of finding out if the teachers had completed the syllabus.
This had adversely impacted the quality of education and learning outcomes, the government said. The government had also clarified that students who had failed the examinations would not be detained, and its actions would be in conformity with the RTE Act.