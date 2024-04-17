For no fault of the students

Lakhs of students of grades 5,8,9 and 11 who appeared for the board examinations conducted recently by the Karnataka government find themselves in a rut, with the Supreme Court staying the results until further orders. That this has come after the exams were held and even the results had been announced is painful.

Board exams were until now held for students of grades 10 and 12. The government’s unilateral move to extend it to other classes without consultation with the stakeholders was opposed right from the start by the Unaided Private Schools Management of Karnataka and the Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools, which had brought the matter before the courts.

The government had conducted the examinations based on a favourable order from the division bench of the Karnataka High Court. The Supreme Court has now stayed the order of the High Court.