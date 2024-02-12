Good reason to keep repo rate unchanged 

It was expected that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would keep the policy repo rate and maintain its stance of withdrawal of accommodation at its February meeting. The policy rate remains at 6.5%. The MPC intends to align the consumer price index-based inflation rate with the legally mandated target of 4% over the coming months and that is the reason for sticking to the status quo. The inflation rate has been above the RBI’s target for a long period now. It declined to 4.9% in October 2023, but spurted to 5.7% in December. It was comforting that core inflation, which excludes food and fuel prices, came down to 3.8% in December, but the volatility in food prices has kept the headline rate above target. That is why Governor Shaktikanta Das said “the job is not yet finished.” He has also said, in his policy statement, that the RBI’s policy must “continue to be actively disinflationary.’’