Govt can’t run on DKS’ whims and fancies

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s proposal to merge neighbouring Kanakapura with Bengaluru lacks proper application of mind, let alone any vision. It only gives credence to the Opposition charge that the sole purpose of the announcement was to boost real estate prices in the area and personally profit from it. In fact, Shivakumar is onrecord urging the people of Kanakapura not to sell their lands yet as the prices would boom once it is merged with Bengaluru. Shivakumar is the MLA, and his brother D K Suresh the MP, of the Kanakapura constituency, and the family owns large tracts of land in and around it. Any move to arbitrarily merge Kanakapura with Bengaluru without conducting a study on its administrative feasibility and repercussions but solely for the purpose of raising land rates is unacceptable. Criticised for proposing the idea, Shivakumar has doubled down on it with the even more fantastic idea that the entire Ramanagara district should be part of Bengaluru. It is not clear if his plan is to merge Kanakapura with Bengaluru (Urban) district or into BBMP jurisdiction. All of this runs contrary to the government’s current thinking on Bengaluru’s governance, which is to split the BBMP area into smaller municipalities to make them more manageable. BBMP has proved inept at managing the affairs of the city, and any move to expand its jurisdiction will be disastrous.