Grave threat to freedom of the press

The offences follow the definitions in the draconian Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as interpreted by the authorities. If the RG thinks any publication questioned the sovereignty and integrity of India, its registration can be cancelled and the owner or publisher or other associates can be hauled up, with the prospect of jail without bail. Just as the PMLA is freely used against critics and dissenters, journalists and publishers can be proceeded against under the new press law whenever the government feels like.