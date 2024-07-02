Healthcare infra needs a shot in the arm

A survey based on self-assessment carried out by the government has uncovered an unconscionable state of affairs countrywide: 80% of public health centres operating under the flagship National Health Mission (NHM) do not meet minimum standards with respect to staff, infrastructure, medicines and diagnostics.

There are 2.01 lakh public health centres in various categories, from sub-health centres to district hospitals. Of these, 40,451 undertook the self-assessment exercise. Approximately 20%, or 8,098, met the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS). Failing to meet the minimum criteria, 17,100 facilities (42%) scored below 50, while 15,172 facilities (37.5%) scored between 50 and 80.

Provisionally, we can treat this survey as being representative, since it is random. Officials have indicated that the Centre proposes to carry out surprise checks to verify the claims made, but that is clearly not enough. Considering that only 20% of establishments participated in the self-assessment, it is imperative, first, to extend it by making self-assessment mandatory so that the government can get a handle on the actual situation.