Heat waves a sign of more to come  

While the monsoon has hit the southern part of India, large swathes of central and northern India are in the grip of a severe heat wave. Over 50 persons have lost their lives in the last 48 hours due to the impact of heat. Many polling officials and voters were taken ill and experienced heat strokes in the last phase of polling on Saturday. Temperatures reportedly soared to an unprecedented 52.9 degree Celsius in an area of Delhi, though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed it to sensor errors and local factors. People experience the heat only locally and local factors cannot be dismissed because they are at play everywhere. The previous record in the country was 51 degrees, recorded in Rajasthan’s Phalodi in 2016. The National Capital Region (NCR), Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are particularly experiencing scorching heat. There are reports of heat stress and distress from other parts of northern India and even from coastal areas like Orissa.