<p><strong>India, US and a maze of mixed signals</strong></p>.<p>President Donald Trump is blowing hot and cold and sending conflicting signals about the US’ relations with India. The post-tariffs tension between the two countries seemed to have eased with leaders in the US taking conciliatory positions. Trump, who initially issued aggressive statements and imposed punitive actions against India over oil imports from Russia, had started striking less confrontational postures. It was taken as a sign of his realisation that India was not going to kowtow to the US and that it had other options. Within a few days after saying in public that it “looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China,” Trump said he would “always be friends with Modi’’ and there was nothing to worry about. The President was also looking forward to speaking with Modi, a “very good friend.”</p>.<p>Similar signals were sent out by others. Sergio Gor, Trump’s nominee for ambassador to India, said Washington and New Delhi are on track to resolve the differences that have strained their relations. It was also announced that talks are still on for the proposed bilateral trade deal, and a Quad summit would be held this year. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that the first tranche of the trade agreement would be finalised by November. However, there was dissonance in the remarks of US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who said India has “got to stop” buying Russian oil. Gor commented on similar lines. The US has also sought from the European Union and G-7 the imposition of stiff additional tariffs on India and China for importing Russian oil.</p>.<p class="bodytext">India has done well to respond positively to the statements from the US. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he reciprocated Trump’s expressions of goodwill and hoped for a “comprehensive and global strategic partnership”. By not attending the virtual summit of BRICS leaders last week, Modi may also have sent a signal that India did not want a confrontation with the US. Trump may have wanted to take the bilateral ties back from the brink. Or he may be bargaining with contradictory positions. It is too early to see his public postures, one way or the other, as genuine. The president is known for quick U-turns and mercurial responses. India, while being positive, must also be sceptical about the fresh round of US overtures. Irrespective of the headwinds and the unpredictability of the primary player of this plot, India must stand its ground and remain steadfast in protecting its national interests and strategic autonomy.</p>