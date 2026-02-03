Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
India's coasts face a plastic stress test

India's coasts face a plastic stress test

Waste on the shores signals rising global pollution. The crisis calls for community- driven mitigation
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 19:52 IST
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 19:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Opinioneditorialplastic pollutioncoast

Follow us on :

Follow Us