Intervene to check growing inequality

The report warns that the deepening inequality will have adverse consequences, including failure to achieve Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Policies should be framed for equitable distribution of the economic benefits of technological advancements, ensuring sustainable development for all. But the challenge goes beyond the achievement of the SDGs. The estimated 2.6 trillion in lost wages amounts to a transfer of income and wealth to the richer classes. More income shifts are bound to take place in the coming years when AI and other technological advances gain pace. It is necessary to formulate and implement policies that ensure that the labour force and the poor do not lose out any further. Income erosion and rising inequality can lead to social and political consequences in many societies. It should also be noted that there cannot be a single policy suitable for all societies because conditions differ across the world.