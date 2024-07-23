Junk proposal on 14-hour work day 

The Karnataka government’s move to extend working hours for IT and ITES employees to 14 hours a day, or 70 hours a week, is retrograde. The Karnataka IT industry’s demand and the government’s favourable response to it come soon after Infosys co-founder N R Narayanamurthy suggested that youth should be prepared to work for 70 hours a week. The proposed amendment, which requires IT employees to work for extended hours, overrides the provisions of the Karnataka Shops and Establishments Act, which has fixed a ceiling of 10 hours a day plus two hours of overtime. The Karnataka State IT/ITES Employees Union (KITU), which has strongly opposed the move, said the proposal would promote a culture of slavery and cause burnout among the already stressed IT employees. If implemented, it would also lead to the introduction of the two-shift system, replacing the current three shift one, which according to the union will lead to retrenchment of at least a third of the workforce. The industry body, National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), has also categorically stated that it does not support the demand of the

state’s IT sector.