<p>Lucknow: Hiding his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/woman-in-noida-accuses-husband-of-concealing-baldness-income-fir-registered-3852328">baldness </a>at the time of marriage cost a man dearly, when his wife lodged a complaint with the police that she was misled by her husband into believing that the ‘thick hair’ on his head was real though it turned out to be a hair patch.</p><p>The woman, identified as Lavika Gupta, a resident of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-noida"> Greater Noida</a>, also accused her husband and some others, including her in-laws, of ‘assault’, making dowry demands and trying to force her to smuggle drugs.</p><p>A case was registered at Bisrakh police station in this regard, police sources said on Tuesday.</p><p>Lavika got married with one Sanyam Jain, a resident of Delhi in January 2024. After marriage, she came to know that Sanyam was bald and used a hair patch to hide the same.</p><p>Sanaym had also lied about his education and salary, she said. ‘’Sanyam had claimed that he was a commerce graduate though he studied only up to 12<sup>th</sup> standard,’’ she said in her complaint.</p>.No hair no fun? Uttar Pradesh town witnesses long queues and traffic jams for ‘miracle oil’ to treat baldness.<p>Lavika said that Sanyam had claimed that he earned Rs 18 lakh per annum but in reality his salary was quite less.</p><p>She also said that during their visit to Thailand after marriage, Sanyam tried to force her to smuggle drugs into India from there.</p><p>Lavika said that her husband started to assault her and black mail her with her private photos and threatened to make them public if she did not fulfil his demand for more dowry.</p><p>Police said that A case was registered against Sanyam and four others under different sections of the BNS and the matter was being investigated.</p>