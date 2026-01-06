Menu
uttar pradesh

‘Thick hair’ promise turns out to be false, Greater Noida wife lodges FIR against husband for hiding baldness

Lavika got married with one Sanyam Jain, a resident of Delhi in January 2024. After marriage, she came to know that Sanyam was bald and used a hair patch to hide the same.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 09:40 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 09:40 IST
