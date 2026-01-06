Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Blot on humanity, Centre's diplomatic failure: Ashok Gehlot on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

It is a matter of concern that a country whose creation India was supported by India has not turned against it, the former Rajasthan chief minister said in a statement.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 09:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsBJPCongressBangladeshIndia PoliticsHindus

Follow us on :

Follow Us