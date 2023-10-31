Kerala blasts raise questions, concerns

The state police and other investigative agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), are probing the incident. There is need for clarity on many issues. The police have evidence that Dominic Martin planted the bomb, and he has claimed that he was acting alone. The possibility of his being a front for an organisation or a group has not been completely ruled out, though with the information and the evidence that the police now have, that may be farfetched. The ground for his action seems to be unconvincing but that has much to do with the psychological make-up of the person. It is not a normal person who decides to kill and takes pains and makes such preparations to do so, driven by the thought and motive that he said he had. The terrorist is also driven by such a mindset, though Dominic Martin may not be described as a terrorist in the conventional sense. Fringe cults often give rise to strange tendencies. That he learned bomb-making on the internet and put together his bombs in a few weeks is not comforting information. The incident also reveals the lack of security arrangements even in gatherings attended by thousands of people.