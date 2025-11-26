Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Labour reform needs a consensus code

Labour reform needs a consensus code

The overhaul was necessary, but workers’ concerns over pro-employer provisions must be addressed
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 22:41 IST
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 22:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinioneditorialLabour Codes

Follow us on :

Follow Us