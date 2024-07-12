Momentous ruling on alimony and equality

The verdict revisits the Shah Bano case, where the apex court ruled in favour of a divorced Muslim woman’s right to maintenance under Section 125. It was believed the subsequent enactment of the 1986 Act limited this right. The court has now clearly said it did not. Judgments have over the years progressively reinforced Muslim women’s right to equal treatment and the applicability of Section 125 for all. The law and practice have evolved to expand the maintenance rights of divorced Muslim women. The Daniel Latifi case of 2001 extended the Muslim woman’s maintenance rights beyond the iddat period until remarriage. The court reiterated this principle in 2009 and again upheld Muslim women’s claim to maintenance under the CrPC provision. In 2019, the Patna High Court ruled that divorced Muslim women can seek maintenance under both Section 125 and the 1986 Act. Despite these rulings, litigation has continued, and it has been argued that the 1986 Act, being a special law, overrides Section 125. The court has finally rejected this, and made it clear that it is for the woman to make the choice of the law she wants to be governed by.