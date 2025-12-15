Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Move on FDI good for insurance sector

Move on FDI good for insurance sector

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) should exercise regulatory oversight to ensure that the interests of the policy-holders are fully protected.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 19:00 IST
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 19:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinioneditorialFDIDH edit

Follow us on :

Follow Us