Netas need to respect women

The standards of public discourse have deteriorated over the years with personal attacks and insults being freely resorted to by politicians, their supporters, and others. Women have been the worst victims of such attacks. When the comments become controversial and invite adverse attention, evasions, excuses, and whataboutery are resorted to. Shrinate has said that the offensive comment was made by someone who had access to her account. Bad precedents should prompt everybody to avoid such comments. Parties should take note of such indecent excesses and not only distance themselves from them but also act against those who make such remarks. The Congress has done well if reports that it has denied a seat to Shrinate in the election are true. Such comments usually attract public attention only when they are made about celebrities; many get away with their insults against other women, however degrading they are.