Politics over Belagavi atrocity is shameful

Women, Dalits and other weaker sections of society often become victims of such assaults. Men are also paraded naked, garlanded with shoes, spat at, even urinated on. The reasons range from matters relating to false honour to caste pride to property disputes. Such punishments are part of the culture of lawlessness and instant punishment that is taking hold of the country and are signs of social regression. Society should turn its gaze inward and ponder why it is degrading and brutalising itself, insulting and humiliating the weakest in its fold, and abandoning its best cultural and civilisational values. Governments should ensure that such incidents are investigated speedily, culprits punished, and justice done to the victims. Partisan political posturing does not help. It is not that the atrocities happen only in your rival party’s terrain. Every such incident marks a failure of society and a return to barbarity. The Belagavi atrocity should provide a cathartic moment for Karnataka. It should live down the horror, move beyond it, and ensure that it is not marred by such an incident again.