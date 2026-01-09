Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Prescient warnings of a people’s scientist

Prescient warnings of a people’s scientist

Gadgil also argued that conservation requires the involvement of gram panchayats, noting that local communities often prove better custodians than state governments prone to short-term economic pressures.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 00:38 IST
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 00:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsOpinioneditorialmadhav gadgil

Follow us on :

Follow Us