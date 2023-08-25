Public toilets, please, for city’s better image

Even as the Karnataka government announces plans to build infrastructure to enhance Bengaluru’s brand image, the Karnataka High Court has sent out a message for a reality check of some basics. It has rapped the BBMP over the poor maintenance of public toilets.
In a report on the issue, the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) had found that over half the toilets listed by BBMP were “untraceable”, and in toilets that do exist, lack of cleanliness and hygiene is the major concern. The court, while stressing the need to provide adequate number of clean public toilets for the population, observed that the government cannot shut its eyes to the situation or remain mum. The government has failed to even file its response to a PIL on the issue for the last three years. The BBMP submitted a status report, which the court found to have been prepared in haste and without application of mind. In fact, at the time of admission of the PIL in 2020 itself, the court had rapped the BBMP and directed it to submit an action-taken report on the number of toilets in the city and their maintenance.
The court has asked for a fresh comprehensive report, noting that no toilet facilities are available for the differently-abled and that toilets meant for women had broken windows in most places. The BBMP had assured the court in 2021 that it would get its act together in six months. Clearly, it hasn’t so far.
A survey of toilets conducted by Janagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy in 2021 had revealed that Bengaluru had only one toilet for 25,000 population, making the public toilet infrastructure in the city grossly insufficient. The Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines require one toilet seat per 100 men and three per 100 women.
The inadequacy in numbers is exacerbated by lack of usability of even what exists. Many toilets were found to be unusable due to lack of maintenance – overflowing toilets (55%), unclean floors (66%), and lack of lighting (43%). The situation remains the same today.
Public toilets are key in urban sanitation. Their absence leads to open urination and defecation. While many civic bodies have resorted to imposing fines to curb this public nuisance, punitive action is not an option in Bengaluru simply due to the lack of adequate toilets.
Since BBMP has failed to discharge its basic responsibilities, the government should encourage companies to deploy a part of their CSR spending on building and maintaining public toilets. Unless this basic issue is addressed, attempts to enhance ‘brand Bengaluru’ are bound to fail.