Public toilets, please, for city’s better image

In a report on the issue, the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) had found that over half the toilets listed by BBMP were “untraceable”, and in toilets that do exist, lack of cleanliness and hygiene is the major concern. The court, while stressing the need to provide adequate number of clean public toilets for the population, observed that the government cannot shut its eyes to the situation or remain mum. The government has failed to even file its response to a PIL on the issue for the last three years. The BBMP submitted a status report, which the court found to have been prepared in haste and without application of mind. In fact, at the time of admission of the PIL in 2020 itself, the court had rapped the BBMP and directed it to submit an action-taken report on the number of toilets in the city and their maintenance.