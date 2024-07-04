Punish those behind Hathras stampede

Most victims are likely to be from the underprivileged sections as they formed the main following of the Baba. Some may not even be identified. Everyone responsible for the tragedy, including the Baba, the organisers, and the authorities at various levels should be held to account and punished. But this usually does not happen. Inquiries are announced, but they are not followed up. The Baba is said to be politically connected. There is much talk about safety protocols, preventive measures, and emergency responses after every such incident, but they are soon forgotten. Unless infrastructural, material, and human support is ensured for all large gatherings, such accidents are bound to occur again. These are tragedies in which people are pushed to a terrible death, survivors live with their injuries and trauma, and dependents are rendered orphaned. Unfortunately, no lessons are learnt from them.