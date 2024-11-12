Rise above politics, address bigger concern

<p class="bodytext">The recent notices issued to farmers in parts of Karnataka, claiming that their land belongs to the Waqf Board – an entity responsible for managing endowments made by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes – have stirred widespread controversy. These notices, coupled with sudden changes made to land records, have sparked a wave of panic and confusion among farmers who have been cultivating the land for generations. The rushed and arbitrary approach to altering land records without adequate verification or legal process has only exacerbated the issue, leaving farmers in a vulnerable position. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has now intervened, announcing that all such notices will be withdrawn, assuring farmers that they will not be dispossessed of their land. While this has provided some temporary relief, the broader issue of encroachment on Waqf properties remains unresolved. The dispensation must promptly address the allegations of land grabbing by politicians or the real estate mafia in urban areas and not allow targeting of ordinary farmers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The issue has, inevitably, taken a political turn with the opposition BJP seizing the opportunity to communalise the issue and consolidate its base. But it is no surprise that any political party would seek to turn an issue involving the potential dispossession of farmers’ land into a rallying point for its cause. However, it is worth noting that similar notices were issued even during the BJP’s tenure in power.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Karnataka government must ensure that Waqf land disputes are resolved with both transparency and fairness. Notices should not be issued arbitrarily, and land records should not be altered without proper legal procedures. If the Waqf Board seeks to recover its assets, it must do so with clear and verifiable documentation, ensuring that the rights of those who have been farming for decades are respected. While the Waqf Board is entitled to reclaim properties it legally owns, this must be done without harming innocent parties who are unaware of or uninvolved in any alleged unauthorised encroachment. The proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), present an opportunity for a more structured and balanced approach to handling Waqf properties. Rather than using this legislative change to stoke communal divisions, the focus should be on protecting Waqf properties while safeguarding the rights of all citizens, regardless of their faith. Political parties must rise above partisanship and work toward a just and fair solution that serves the interests of all stakeholders. In the end, it is the common people who are most affected by such disputes – the solution must respect their rights and ensure a just and transparent process.</p>