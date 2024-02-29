RS polls: A shameful state of politics

Defections have become the currency of politics, upsetting the mandate given by the people to their representatives and bringing standards to ever newer lows.

The latest round of Rajya Sabha elections saw blatant cross-voting by MLAs on a major scale, endangering the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh and embarrassing the Samajwadi Party in UP.

Till now, defections by MLAs to another party have brought down governments, as was seen in Maharashtra in 2022 and in Bihar recently, when the JD(U) contingent with its leader Nitish Kumar crossed over to the NDA.

But it is the first time that cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections has put a government in peril, as it has happened in Himachal Pradesh.

In both Himachal Pradesh and UP, the BJP gained, and the gain overshadows the embarrassment it suffered in Karnataka when one of its members voted for the Congress candidate and another member abstained.