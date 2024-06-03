Shakti crosses a happy milestone

The Shakti scheme of the Karnataka government has completed one year. It has proved its critics and cynics wrong and demonstrated how a well-directed welfare plan works in multiple beneficial ways in a layered society. The scheme ensures free travel for women within Karnataka, and the Congress government implemented it immediately after it came to power last year. It was an electoral promise and a political plan in the beginning, but when it was implemented, it turned out to be a beneficial social and economic project. A study done by the state’s Fiscal Policy Institute has found that it has enhanced women’s earnings and savings, improved their participation in the labour force, and boosted the state’s tax revenue. The monthly increase in the savings of women ranged from Rs 681 to Rs 1,326 across the state, and women’s participation in the labour force increased from 25.1% in October-December 2022 to 30.2% during the same period of 2023. The state’s GST collection increased by over Rs 309 crore.