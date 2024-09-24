Sri Lanka’s chance to reset itself

The election of Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the Janata Vimukthi Peramuna-led National People’s Power coalition as the President of Sri Lanka was not unexpected. Popularly known as AKD, the new President campaigned as the candidate of “system change”. This was the clarion call heard during the 2022 public uprising against the Rajapaksa brothers – then President Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda -- for their mismanagement of the country's economy. After their ouster, the people expected a real change in leadership. Outgoing President Ranil Wickremesinghe did not represent that change. Dissanayake, who has promised to unburden the people of the conditions imposed by the IMF for bailing out Sri Lanka with a $2.9 billion loan, which has increased the economic miseries of the people, now has to fulfil his mandate. His next step will likely be the dissolution of parliament to hold fresh elections to the 225-member house, where the JVP has only three members. As a contestant, Dissanayake was unclear about his plan to fix the economy. But he appears to be a political pragmatic, playing down both the radical leftist roots of the JVP and the party's Sinhala chauvinism.