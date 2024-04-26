Surat is a case of electoral subversion

Unopposed election of candidates may emerge as a threat to free and fair elections and democracy in the country if what happened in Surat is a pointer and a precedent. The Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat was set to see a contest between candidates belonging to the BJP, the Congress, the BSP and some independents. But all of them other than the BJP candidate, Mukesh Dalal, dropped off, leaving the field open for Dalal to be declared the winner without a contest. The reasons for the exit of candidates are not natural and convincing, and that makes the whole situation contrived and dubious. Those who proposed the Congress candidate disowned their signatures on the nomination papers. That story has an unreal ring because the proposers were his own brother-in-law, nephew and business partner, and the candidate is now untraceable. The back-up candidate’s papers were also rejected because one of his proposers said his signature was forged. All other candidates withdrew from the fray, leaving the field clear for the BJP’s Dalal.