Vaccine benefits outweighed risks

There is a harsh focus on the working of vaccines, much after many vaccines helped to save millions of lives during the Covid pandemic. The vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has been at the centre of a controversy after the company admitted that its vaccine, Covishield, can in very rare cases cause a side effect associated with blood clotting. Covishield was the most widely used Covid vaccine in India.

The company now withdrawn the vaccine globally citing “industrial reasons” and “due to a surplus of available vaccines”. The company has faced cases in courts over the side effect known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia (TTS). In India, the vaccine has not been produced for about two years by the manufacturer the Serum Institute of India, Pune. No cases of side effects, as reported from other countries, has been reported from India.