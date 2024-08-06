Why govt is failing badly in law courts

According to the response to a question in the recently concluded Assembly session, the Karnataka government has lost over 80 per cent of the cases against it in lower courts, district courts, and the High Court in 2023. The government lost 14,706 cases, while it won only 1,222.

This has been the trend in the past too, and points to the ineffectiveness of the State prosecution machinery. Public prosecutors alone cannot be blamed for the sad state of affairs, as often government officials and the police play a major role in the government’s legal battles.

There may be truth in the government’s contention that many of these verdicts cannot be considered orders against it as they pertain to the issue of writ of mandamus directing a department to respond to a litigant’s application, or seeking the release of a defendant on bail. Nevertheless, the fact that it loses most cases cannot be denied.