El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele sabotages his own Singapore dreams

By Juan Pablo Spinetto

Having crushed the political opposition and his country’s omnipresent crime gangs in less than five years, El Salvador’s disruptive President Nayib Bukele faces an even more demanding challenge: achieving prosperity for his people.

Some commentators have argued that Bukele’s endgame should be turning El Salvador into a Latin American version of Singapore, a paradise of order and free markets where a single party dominates politics in the name of efficiency — a model that the leader is not shy to tout himself. Just as Singapore became one of the world’s richest nations under Lee Kuan Yew, another disruptive leader, the argument goes, the 42-year-old millennial president can achieve progress through his total-security, technology-embracing, probusiness strategy.

The idea sounds ambitious yet not totally unrealistic. Becoming a beacon of relative peace in Central America will surely help the country attract new investments and tourists, boosting activity and wellbeing. The problem is that Bukele seems to be undermining that goal by ignoring the need to fix El Salvador’s unsustainable fiscal deficit and by appearing at times unreliable to the business community. If you are trying to become a magnet for foreign investment, that’s self-defeating.

Bukele was just 37 when he became El Salvador’s president in 2019, one year older than when Lee took over as the first prime minister of Singapore exactly six decades before. Both share a tough-on-crime, tough-on-corruption approach, with the Salvadoran’s ruthless tactics turning his country from one of the world’s most violent into Latin America’s safest, at least in terms of homicides per capita.

It’s hardly a secret that Bukele is also not very fond of liberal democracies, having ignored constitutional limits to run for office again in February, when he won a resounding victory with almost 85% of the votes. At the same time, El Salvador’s decision earlier this month to eliminate income tax on overseas investments and remittances (backed 69-to-zero in congress) resonates with the model of attracting wealthy investors with generous financial arrangements, just as Singapore did.